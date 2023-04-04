Upstate New York Man Arrested Accused of Filming Someone Without Permission

Upstate New York Man Arrested Accused of Filming Someone Without Permission

Getty Images

Have you seen the trending 1st Amendment Audit videos on social media? Video creators, such as Long Island Audit Inc., have produced content resulting in millions of views. Interestingly, so many individuals, law enforcement included, don't realize that filming video and taking pictures in public places is a constitutional right.

What's not a constitutional right is filming someone in private, without permission. A Capital Region man has been arrested and charged with Unlawful Surveillance.

Get our free mobile app

Generally speaking, the New York State Senate defines Unlawful Surveillance in the 2nd Degree with these characteristics:

  • Recording a person undressing or the sexual or other intimate
    parts of such person in private without consent
  • Recording a person in a bedroom, changing room, fitting room, restroom, toilet, bathroom, washroom, shower or any room assigned to guests or patrons in a motel without such person's knowledge or consent.
  • Record at a place and time when such person has a reasonable expectation
    of privacy.
Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
loading...

According to New York State Police, on February 18th, troopers received a complaint that a victim was privately recorded without their knowledge or permission while at a location in Albany, NY. The investigation determined that a suspect recorded the victim in a compromising situation without requesting their permission or getting their consent.

On March 29th, officers from Clifton Park arrested 20-year-old Bryan M. Constanzo of Albany, NY for Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree. Constanzo was arrested at State Police Clifton Park and processed. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on April 7, 2023.

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes

Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2023

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR