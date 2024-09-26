Upstate New York Football Team Makes Spooky and Epic Entrance To Game

This high school team embraced the haunted history of their town in Sleepy Hollow and brought out the headless horseman.

I wouldn't call Upstate New York a big place for high school football, but when we do it we do it big. One thing I think we do really well here in New York is spooky season and this high school football team in Sleepy Hollow just made the most epic entrance.

Obviously we all know the story of the Headless Horseman. A Hessian soldier who lost his head during the revolutionary war only to come back to try and get his revenge.

Sleepy Hollow High School has fully embraced this and their entrance to their game was one of the most epic I've ever seen.



How incredible is this to see? This is some old school intimidation right here. Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies and what better way to do so than with a literal urban legend?

Washington Irving has a great quote:

There is nothing like the silence and loneliness of night to bring dark shadows over the brightest mind.

There is something magical, and frightening about this time of year and it is really cool to see a local school embrace this instead of shying away from it.

I've done a lot of research on paranormal things and urban legends and many places like to pretend they don't exist. I say embrace the fun of it and live!