Upstate New York Film Locations for Poker Face TV Show, Where Are They?

New York State is becoming the Hollywood of the east coast with many television shows and movies shot in Upstate New York. The Gilded Age shot in Troy, White House Plumbers in Albany and The Place Beyond the Pines in Schenectady are just a few productions that brought lights, cameras and action to the Empire State.

The new Peacock original series 'Poker Face' was also filmed in Upstate New York. With the 10th and final episode of Season 1 scheduled to air Thursday March 9th, let's take a look at the real-life places where the series was shot.

Poker Face has an impressive list of celebrities featured in it's first season such as Adrien Brody, Ellen Barkin and Nick Nolte to name a few. For now let's focus on the series' unsung star, it's New York State filming locations.

Natasha Lyonne, from Orange Is the New Black and American Pie, is the lead in 'Poker Face' and she spent a fair amount of time right here in New York State with eight of ten episodes shot in Orange County, New York as well as the Hudson Valley.

The final episode of Season 1 of 'Poker Face' will air Thursday March 9th on the Peacock network. Notice anything familiar?

New Peacock Series 'Poker Face' Was Filmed In New York State The Peacock channel recently debuted a mysterious series called 'Poker Face' starring Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Judith Light, Luis Guzmán and Rhea Perlman to name a few. Here are some of the New York State filming locations for Season 1 of the new series. From Poughkeepsie to Beacon and New Paltz, see if you recognize any familiar landmarks.

