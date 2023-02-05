Upstate New York Film Locations for New ‘Poker Face’ Series, Where Are They?

Have you heard the buzz surrounding the new Peacock original series 'Poker Face'? The mysterious 10-episode series recently debuted so you aren't far behind. The premise of the main character "Charlie" solving crimes using her ability to determine when someone is lying is intriguing but what caught my attention first was that much of the series was filmed in Upstate New York.

Poker Face has an impressive list of celebrities, actors and actresses featured in it's first season such as Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Ellen Barkin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Nick Nolte to name a few. For now let's focus on the series' unsung star, it's New York State filming locations.

Natasha Lyonne, from Orange Is the New Black and American Pie, is the lead in 'Poker Face' and she spent a fair amount of time right here in New York State. Some of the filming took place in California but eight of ten episodes were shot in Orange County, New York as well as the Hudson Valley.

New episodes of 'Poker Face' air every Thursday on the Peacock channel. As you begin your binge pay close attention to the locations. Notice anything familiar?

