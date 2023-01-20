Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?

Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State.

Scroll through the pictures below and imagine that you are John Snow from Game of Thrones and you have arrived for a feast. That's what I did on my visit to Beardslee Castle. I even got to enjoy dinner in the dungeon.

Beardslee Castle in Little Falls, NY was built with limestone in 1860 by masons from Ireland and Switzerland. If you ever wondered what an Irish castle looked like, this is it. Even though the castle suffered a fire in 1919 and another in 1989, she has been going strong since 1994 with the same owners.

Beardslee Castle is an enchanting destination about an hour from Albany.As you would imagine, this place books up quickly so it is suggested that you make a reservation by calling 315-823-3000. According to their Facebook page, the castle is currently open for dinner Saturdays and Sundays from 5p-9p. They will also be open for Valentine's Day.

Is Beardslee Castle haunted? Over the last 160 years there have been several reports of ghostly encounters and spirit energy within the walls and around the grounds. To add to the mood, the castle hosts Murder Mystery events. Your next chance to experience this will be January 27th and 28th. Check for tickets HERE.

