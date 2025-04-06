Upstate New York Casting Call for This Steven Spielberg Movie Starring Emily Blunt
CASTING CALL! Once again Hollywood returns to the Hudson Valley and the one and only Steven Spielberg wants you! This is your chance to be part of Spielberg's latest feature film "Non-View" starring Emily Blunt. Got what it takes?
Check out the particulars below but I can tell you this is a once and a lifetime opportunity for union and non-union actors. You could get to work on a Spielberg movie AND get paid?
Grant Wilfley Casting has a long history of bringing directors' visions to life and making actors' dreams come true. Their long resume of major films include "The Irishman", "Sex and the City" and "The Joker" to name a few. This time around they are looking for Upstate New York actors, specifically close to Catskill and Haines Falls.
Tentative film dates for "Non-View" include Wednesday April 9th through Friday April 11th. If you are 18-years-of-age or older and are local to Greene County New York send an email to the address below.
This casting call is looking for actors to play hotel guests, diner patrons and drivers with cars. Here are some qualifications:
- Adults 18 and older
- Greene County locals
- Do you have any visible tattoos?
- Do you have a vehicle to work with in this film?
- What is the color/year/make/model?
If you are interested in working on this film send an email to nonview@gwcnyc.com. Include "HVFC Greene County Locals" in the subject line. Also be sure to include your name, phone number and non-professional photos of yourself.
No experience needed! All can apply! SAG AFTRA rate is $216 for 8 hours work. NON-SAG rate is $181.50 for 10 hours work. There is also a car allowance of $37.50.
