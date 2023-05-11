Update! New York Christmas Tree Shops, Which Stores Will Be Closing for Good?
Late last week we reported that Christmas Tree Shops (CTS) could be filing for bankruptcy and once that happens the retail giant could start closing store locations. Now it has been confirmed that Christmas Tree Shops filed its voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
What does that mean for the New York locations? At this moment we can confirm that at least 1 New York location will be closing it's doors for good.
According to the Christmas Tree Shops website, there are currently 14 New York store locations including Albany at Colonie Center, Syracuse and Poughkeepsie. How much longer will these and other locations remain open?
It will be business-as-usual while we work to complete our financial restructuring. Our customers will see no disruption in service or product quality, we will continue to honor all gift cards and our suppliers can expect timely payments. - CTS Chairman Marc Salkovitz.
CTS issued a statement that confirmed the company will be closing "10 underperforming stores". One of those locations is at 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West in Watertown, NY. This leaves the Colonie Center location and the rest of the New York stores open for the time being. Here are the other locations scheduled to close;
- Falmouth, MA
- Sagamore, MA
- Spring Valley, NH
- Downington, PA
- Lancaster, PA
- Potomac Mills, VA
- Flint, MI
- Watertown, NY
- Kennesaw, GA
- Pembroke Pines, FL