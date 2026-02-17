New York State has $20 Billion in unclaimed funds and some of the money could be yours. According to Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, the Office of Unclaimed Funds returns over $2 million each day to New Yorkers. Let's see if we can get some money back in your pocket.

New York State has billions of dollars of YOUR money and the State is paying out $2 million to residents every day. For example, in 2025 approximately $633 million was returned to New Yorkers. So far in 2026 more than $78 million has been returned, and it's only February. Here's how to get yours.

The State of New York has more than $20 Billion dollars worth of unclaimed funds and they payout $2 million every day. According to the New York State Comptrollers Office, this is considered "lost money" from insurance settlements, unclosed bank accounts, estate proceeds, telephone and utility security deposits and abandoned property settlements to name just a few.

There's well over $100 million In the Capital Region alone that is still unclaimed and waiting for you. The amount could be $100 or thousands of dollars. You won't know until you look. In order to search for your lost money you will be asked for your first and last name or an organization's name. Begin your search HERE.

