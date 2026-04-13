New York State Trooper injured after being struck by a distracted driver.

New York State Police are on patrol and looking for distracted drivers during April's Distracted Driving Awareness Month. In this case the distracted driver found the Trooper. Take a look at the photo below to see the damage that an accident such as this one can cause.

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During April and the 'put the phone away or pay' campaign, Troopers are conducting targeted enforcement details focused on drivers using electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle.

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On Sunday April 12th, just before 6pm, New York State Police responded to a car accident eastbound on the Southern State Parkway. Troopers positioned their marked cars to safely assist with traffic control due to the hazardous location.

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Suddenly a gray Jeep Wrangler struck the rear of the marked State Police troop car. The impact caused the troop car to be pushed a significant distance from the right lane to the center and left lanes. The Jeep left the roadway and came to rest on the right shoulder. The Trooper and operator of the Jeep were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State law includes the following penalties for distracted driving:

First offense: fine ranging from $50 to $200

Second offense within 18 months: fine up to $250

Third or subsequent offense within 18 months: fine up to $450

Probationary and junior drivers face a 120-day license suspension for a first offense, and a one-year revocation if a second offense is committed within six months

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