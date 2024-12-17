Traveler at Albany International Airport Has Message For Luggage Thieves

Have you ever seen a bag that looks like yours at baggage claim? One holiday traveler in Albany has a way to make sure no one will confuse their bag with their own.

You've probably had one of those moments at the airport when all the bags are coming down the carousel and someone has a bag that looks kind of similar to yours. In that moment you think to grab it only to have someone run by to snatch it up first. You think "why is that person taking my bag?" Then you realize it's not your bag and you just avoided an awkward social event.

One sure fire way to make sure that no one mixes up your bag with theirs is to make it very identifiable to you and the others around you, just like this traveler did at Albany International Airport.

I can say with confidence that no one is going to be mistaking this bag for their own.

Now usually when I travel I will use some sort of string or ribbon on my bag so I can make sure not to mix it up. Most recently I got a large Star Wars themed luggage tag for both my bag and my partner's bag so no one would confuse ours. So far, this strategy has worked out well.

According to NPR, airlines lose 2 million bags per year. This is from 2023 data on this subject. Even having something that could easily identify your bag doesn't mean that it won't get misplaced along the way to your final destination.

Just be safe and cautious as you hit the road this holiday season.