YouTuber Spends 72 Hours On Amtrack Train From New York to San Francisco

Have you ever considered a cross country road trip by train? This YouTuber decided to give it a shot, but was it worth it in the end?

There was a time where you had to travel by railroad to get across the United States of America. Obviously a majority of us would elect to take an airplane at this point in time, but there are plenty of people who are still riding the rails.

While there are those who commute via train to get to their day to day jobs, there are also options to take a train as part of a big trip. There are even services out there that offer cross country vacations booked through train travel. Amtrack is one of those.

Amtrack Coast to Coast

Train YouTuber (and I realize how odd that sounds) Track Trendy took one of the famous Amtrack sleeper trains all the way from New York to San Francisco. His first train is a simple Roomette, which is more space than a coach seat on a plane or train, but still a pretty tiny space. I always would want to maximize space when traveling, especially long distance.

As you watch through his video, his train journey starts in New York City and his first stop is in the Capital Region at the Albany Rensselaer station. He spent a short layover there before moving on to his next train to continue his 72 hour journey.

Having flown across the country, spending 3 hours on a plane is enough to drive me insane. I cannot imagine being on a train for that long. The roomettes that he shows us in the video seem a little cramped, but the food looked surprisingly good!

I found that the observation decks on the train looked like one of the cooler features. Not only can you take in some of the views, but it gives you time to socialize.

My biggest question is if it is worth it to experience this, because the cost is pretty high. One of Amtrack's cross country trips from Washington DC to San Francisco is around $1,800 per person. That's a bit pricy. His cost ended up being over $8,000 between him and the other people he had on the train. He points out that it was incredible, but that cost keeps it out of the range for most people.