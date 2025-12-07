Discover the Trending Baby Names in New York This Year
Oh, the places you will go. With the arrival of a new baby to the family we start to think about their future. What will their personality be like, which family member will they look most like, will they like the Yankees or the Mets?
Before all of life's mysteries are revealed we need to start with a name. The latest results are in! These are the Top 20 Baby Names in New York.
The popularity of baby names has changed over the years. Here are the top baby names by decade:
- 1950's - James and Mary
- 1960's - Michael and Lisa
- 1970's - Michael and Jennifer
- 1980's - Michael and Jessica
- 1990's - Michael and Jessica
- 2000's - Jacob and Emily
- 2010's - Noah and Emma
According to the Social Security Administration, the most popular baby names chosen in New York State are the most frequent given names for male and female births in 2024. This is based on Social Security card application data.
These are the Top 20 Female Baby Names Chosen in New York in 2024:
- Mia
- Emma
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Isabella
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sofia
- Leah
- Ava
- Chloe
- Zoe
- Luna
- Esther
- Gianna
- Aria
- Sarah
- Eliana
- Mila
- Aurora
These are the Top 20 Male Baby Names Chosen in New York in 2024:
- Liam
- Noah
- Lucas
- Ethan
- Joseph
- Theodore
- Oliver
- David
- Jacob
- James
- Luca
- Michael
- Benjamin
- Jack
- Daniel
- Leo
- Henry
- Dylan
- Matthew
- Anthony
