Oh, the places you will go. With the arrival of a new baby to the family we start to think about their future. What will their personality be like, which family member will they look most like, will they like the Yankees or the Mets?

Before all of life's mysteries are revealed we need to start with a name. The latest results are in! These are the Top 20 Baby Names in New York.

The popularity of baby names has changed over the years. Here are the top baby names by decade:

1950's - James and Mary

1960's - Michael and Lisa

1970's - Michael and Jennifer

1980's - Michael and Jessica

1990's - Michael and Jessica

2000's - Jacob and Emily

2010's - Noah and Emma

According to the Social Security Administration, the most popular baby names chosen in New York State are the most frequent given names for male and female births in 2024. This is based on Social Security card application data.

These are the Top 20 Female Baby Names Chosen in New York in 2024:

Mia Emma Sophia Olivia Isabella Charlotte Amelia Sofia Leah Ava Chloe Zoe Luna Esther Gianna Aria Sarah Eliana Mila Aurora

These are the Top 20 Male Baby Names Chosen in New York in 2024:

Liam Noah Lucas Ethan Joseph Theodore Oliver David Jacob James Luca Michael Benjamin Jack Daniel Leo Henry Dylan Matthew Anthony

