Discover the Trending Baby Names in New York This Year

Photo by Colin Maynard on Unsplash

Oh, the places you will go. With the arrival of a new baby to the family we start to think about their future. What will their personality be like, which family member will they look most like, will they like the Yankees or the Mets?

Before all of life's mysteries are revealed we need to start with a name. The latest results are in! These are the Top 20 Baby Names in New York.

The popularity of baby names has changed over the years. Here are the top baby names by decade:

  • 1950's - James and Mary
  • 1960's - Michael and Lisa
  • 1970's - Michael and Jennifer
  • 1980's - Michael and Jessica
  • 1990's - Michael and Jessica
  • 2000's - Jacob and Emily
  • 2010's - Noah and Emma
Photo by Laura Borders on Unsplash
According to the Social Security Administration, the most popular baby names chosen in New York State are the most frequent given names for male and female births in 2024. This is based on Social Security card application data.

Photo by Tim Bish on Unsplash
These are the Top 20 Female Baby Names Chosen in New York in 2024:

  1. Mia
  2. Emma
  3. Sophia
  4. Olivia
  5. Isabella
  6. Charlotte
  7. Amelia
  8. Sofia
  9. Leah
  10. Ava
  11. Chloe
  12. Zoe
  13. Luna
  14. Esther
  15. Gianna
  16. Aria
  17. Sarah
  18. Eliana
  19. Mila
  20. Aurora
Photo by Fé Ngô on Unsplash
These are the Top 20 Male Baby Names Chosen in New York in 2024:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Lucas
  4. Ethan
  5. Joseph
  6. Theodore
  7. Oliver
  8. David
  9. Jacob
  10. James
  11. Luca
  12. Michael
  13. Benjamin
  14. Jack
  15. Daniel
  16. Leo
  17. Henry
  18. Dylan
  19. Matthew
  20. Anthony

