Ever wonder where New York town names come from? Some seem obvious, such as Washington, NY., which I assume was named after George. Farmington, NY was probably a farming town and Flushing probably has something to do with the invention of the toilet.

Now that we have a somewhat inaccurate idea where town names come from, the real challenge is pronouncing some of these names. Here are the Top 20 Difficult to Pronounce New York Town Names.

Get our free mobile app

New York State, especially Upstate New York, features a heavy dose of Native American and Dutch based town names. Whether you were born and raised in New York or moved here 20 years ago, many of these names are difficult to pronounce.

Check out the list of the Top 20 Difficult to Pronounce New York Town Names below. How many have you been saying correctly? How many have you been butchering? No way you get all 20 correct.

518 News, top 20 most difficult to pronounce New York town names, Skaneateles Google loading...

Vroom Vroom Vroom recently listed 25 Hard to Pronounce Cities In the United States and New York took 4 spots! Here are some of the non-New York cities that made the list:

Worcester, MA (wuss-ster)

Sequim, WA (skwim)

Pflugerville, TX (flew-gerr-vil)

Kissimmee, FL (ka-simm-ee)

Camarillo, CA (cam-ah-ree-oh)

Take the New York Town Name Challenge! Here, in no particular order, are the Top 20 Most Difficult to Pronounce New York Town Names. You might even have to read the list twice before pronouncing all of them correctly.

New York's Top 20 Most Difficult to Pronounce Town Names Not every town can be as easy to pronounce as Washington or Springfield. These 20 New York towns will leave you scratching your head while you ask, that's how you say that? Gallery Credit: Karolyi