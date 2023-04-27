This year Mother's Day is Sunday May 14th and now is the time to make your plans! What will you do to celebrate your mom, wife and all the ladies in your life? There are the standard, and always appreciated, greeting cards and flowers but why not make this year a little different?

Here's the 2023 Top 10 ways to celebrate Mother's Day in Upstate New York.

ALBANY TULIP FESTIVAL - Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14 - See Albany's signature spring event at Washington Park on Madison Avenue. Artisans, crafts, food live music and more all weekend.

BROOK TAVERN - 139 Union Avenue, Saratoga - Mother's Day Brunch - There are many great restaurants that will be celebrating mom this year and this one one of the finest. Join them Sunday the 14th from 10am-3pm.

ADIRONDACK WINERY - Lake George and Queensbury, NY - Serenity for Mom Weekend with wine tastings all weekend long. The Queensbury location offers brunch all day, every day as well as 'Mimosas & Music with Mom' the weekend of May 12th.

TREVOR ZOO - Millbrook, NY - Take mom to the zoo and check out the emu, wolves, alpaca and more! This zoo is open 9a-5p on Mother's Day and you can get tickets HERE.

MOTHER'S DAY BOAT RIDE - Troy, NY - Board at 11:30a, enjoy food and refreshments and return at 3pm.

BOZ SCAGGS - The Egg, Albany - Take mom to a concert and Boz Scaggs would be perfect. The show starts at 7:30p and it's an evening with Boz Scaggs.

MOTHER'S DAY FAMILY HIKE - Moreau Lake State Park and Preserve - All ages are welcome and tickets are available now.

WEEKEND GETAWAY - Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, NY. - At $1,300 a night this experience isn't cheap but would certainly be memorable.

BALLSTON SPA COUNTRY CLUB - Route 67, Ballston Spa, NY. - Mother's Day Brunch from 9a-3p with complimentary Mimosa or Bloody Mary.

