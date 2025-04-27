Welcome to tick season in New York State. Even with the cold and snowy winter we had, reports out of the Hudson Valley, indicate that we have an increase in reported tick bites for March 2025 when compared to March 2024.

You DO NOT want to be bit by a tick and risk getting, among other diseases, Lyme Disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever or Alpha-Gal Syndrome where you become allergic to meats. Ticks are everywhere but we have ranked the Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York.

In the Months of April and May, according to the University of Rhode Island TickEncounter, New Yorkers are most likely to see the Blacklegged Deer Tick, American Dog Tick and the Lone Star Tick, each capable of transmitting diseases.

Scroll down to see the regions of New York where you have the greatest chance of being bit by a tick. But first here are some tips to follow if you do get bit.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests these steps if you are bitten by a tick:

Remove the tick ASAP Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as you can Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick. After removing the tick, clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Dispose of the tick by flushing it down the toilet.

Watch for Symptoms for 30 Days Rash Fever Fatigue Headache Muscle pain Joint swelling and pain



