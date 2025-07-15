Tomatoes are a big thing here in Upstate New York. We certainly use them in a lot of our food, but could that all change with the threat of a price increase on our favorite fruit? Yes, it's a fruit.

Tomatoes are said to increase in price for many due to them being imported from Mexico. It won't be just a small price increase either. 21% is what we're all looking at. That means that we could see higher prices for a pasta dinner, a pizza, a salad, anything that uses tomatoes. Yes, that would also include ketchup, so dip your fries wisely.

Are you going to see an immediate price change at restaurants and grocery stores across the Capital Region? Probably not, but it will be coming as the summer months end and we go back to importing fruits and vegetables from other areas that can sustain growing them.

Where does New York get their tomatoes?

It's a combination of things. Many of the tomatoes we get in New York are sourced from Mexico due to their ability to grow them year round. However, during certain times of the year many restaurants and grocery stores are able to get their tomatoes from locally sourced farms in their area.

Unfortunately we won't be immune to the big tomato price increase that is coming our way. According to Reuters, the 21% tariff is supposed to make it easier for American farmers to compete fairly in the market.

Since the beginning of the year the economy has been pretty uncertain. Prices keep going up and down on every day products like eggs. Other produce that we get from Mexico include cucumbers, bell peppers, and avocados. All of them could be impacted by potential tariffs, according to NBC news.