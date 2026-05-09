Scary scene on the New York State Thruway on Thursday morning as a tractor trailer inexplicably crashed into an active work zone. Was the truck driver under the influence? Did he fall asleep at the wheel? Is this a case of distracted driving? Here is what we know.

Life can change in an instant. Whether you are traveling over the speed limit or not, it only takes a brief moment to lose control of your vehicle and suddenly you realize you are not invincible. Fortunately both parties involved in this accident are expected to survive, which is hard to imagine after seeing the pictures below.

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According to a New York State Police press release, just before 6am on Thursday May 7th, State Police troopers assigned to State Police Schuyler responded to a motor vehicle crash on the New York State Thruway in the town of Marcy, in Oneida County.

Troopers investigation revealed that 63-year-old Katherine W. Swain of Halifax, Massachusetts, was traveling eastbound on the Thruway in a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer when she failed to obey road signs indicating a lane change and entered an active work zone.

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Swain struck a concrete barrier and continued through the work zone, striking a 2020 Toyota pickup truck parked within the work zone, occupied by 48-year-old Andrew Pryslopski of Little Falls.

Swain and Pryslopski were transported to Wynn Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash. Swain was issued citations for vehicle and traffic law violations and is due in Marcy Town Court at a later date.

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