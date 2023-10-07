This Upstate New York Town Ranked #1 In Nation for Most Single Ladies

My Grandfather was an avid fisherman that spent his retirement on water each and every day. When I asked what's the secret to his success, he said, "if you want to catch fish you have to go where the fish are".

If you are looking for love, trying to find that certain someone to settle down with, you need to go where the singles live. There's good news for men and women as there is one Upstate New York city that has more single men and women than any other, especially single women.

The Thriving Center of Psychology researched the places where the most singles live, based on data from the US Census. One Upstate New York city ranked #9 with most single men in the nation and #1 with most single women in the nation. To give you perspective New York City came in a distant 37th.

According to the United States Census Bureau, there are 147 million single-people living in the Unites States and most of the single ladies live here, the Top 5 Cities with the Most Single Women.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

#5 - CLEVELAND, OH

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

#4 - CINCINNATI, OH.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

#3 - PITTSBURGH, PA.

Photo by STEPHEN POORE on Unsplash Photo by STEPHEN POORE on Unsplash loading...

#2 - RICHMOND, VA

Photo by Shamir Hunley on Unsplash Photo by Shamir Hunley on Unsplash loading...

#1 - BUFFALO, NY - This city has over 270,000 residents and many of them are single! Buffalo ranks #1 in the nation with the most single women per capita and #9 with single men per capita. David Lee Roth was right, it is 'Ladies' Night In Buffalo'.

