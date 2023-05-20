This Upstate New York Eatery Was Named Best for Outdoor Dining

Summer's almost here and the time is right for dancing in the streets and for eating outdoors. As much fun as a picnic can be, that's not exactly what I have in mind. How about a place tucked away in the woods of Upstate New York? A place where you can enjoy dinner around a campfire under the stars.

Scrolling through Instagram recently, I found the perfect place in the Catskills. Let's take a look around High Voltage Restaurant and their Creek Bar.

Get our free mobile app

In 2020 the New York Post named High Voltage Restaurant and Creek Bar in Mountain Dale, NY, among the best for outdoor dining. Once you arrive take the short walk past the garden and along Sandburg Creek before finding your dining destination.

highvoltage Jamee Soderblom loading...

According to High Voltage Upstate, the Creek Bar is located behind High Voltage and open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Bring friends, the family and even your dog. Place your food order of soups, salads, burgers and more at the vintage trailer and have a seat. You can also enjoy a full range of local craft beers, ciders, wines and mixed drinks.

Greg Scibior Greg Scibior loading...

Coming soon, High Voltage and Creek Bar will be announcing the summer performance schedule so that you can listen to music under the stars as well.

Greg Scibior Greg Scibior loading...

If you are looking for something different, an adventure and an opportunity to connect with the great outdoors while reconnecting with friends and family, give High Voltage and Creek Bar a try.

Greg Scibior Greg Scibior loading...

Enjoy A Delicious Meal At These 10 Hidden Gem Upstate NY Restaurants Sometimes what you are looking for is not so easy to find. And that includes your next meal out! We all have our go-to spots when it comes to great restaurants, but sometimes you just want to explore and try something new! Well, we have just what the doctor ordered. Here are 10 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Capital Region and Upstate New York that are just a little off the beaten path that you have to check out according to our listeners.

Top Restaurants For Dinner On The Waterfront In Buffalo