This Upstate New York Eatery Was Named Best for Outdoor Dining
Summer's almost here and the time is right for dancing in the streets and for eating outdoors. As much fun as a picnic can be, that's not exactly what I have in mind. How about a place tucked away in the woods of Upstate New York? A place where you can enjoy dinner around a campfire under the stars.
Scrolling through Instagram recently, I found the perfect place in the Catskills. Let's take a look around High Voltage Restaurant and their Creek Bar.
In 2020 the New York Post named High Voltage Restaurant and Creek Bar in Mountain Dale, NY, among the best for outdoor dining. Once you arrive take the short walk past the garden and along Sandburg Creek before finding your dining destination.
According to High Voltage Upstate, the Creek Bar is located behind High Voltage and open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Bring friends, the family and even your dog. Place your food order of soups, salads, burgers and more at the vintage trailer and have a seat. You can also enjoy a full range of local craft beers, ciders, wines and mixed drinks.
Coming soon, High Voltage and Creek Bar will be announcing the summer performance schedule so that you can listen to music under the stars as well.
If you are looking for something different, an adventure and an opportunity to connect with the great outdoors while reconnecting with friends and family, give High Voltage and Creek Bar a try.