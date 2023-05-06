This Unusual Roadside Museum Is Hidden In New York State, Take A Look

New York State is filled with beauty and wonder and sometimes both, all in the same place. Kaatterskill Falls in the Catskills, Lake George, Watkins Glen State Park are just a few of our states natural wonders but there are also some amazing destinations made by hand.

Recently, I was driving along the back roads of New York when I passed a sight that made be pull a U-turn and stop to check it out. I felt like I was in the middle of nowhere but I was only about 30 minutes outside of Albany. There, in the woods, I stumbled upon one of the most unusual museums you will ever see.

Get off the Thruway and the Northway, travel along the backroads and see what you are missing. I happened to be on Route 22 near Austerlitz, New York when I spotted a property covered with some badass sculptures made of various pieces and scraps of metal.

When I first got out of the car to take a closer look I thought this was just someone's eclectic yard decor. I even thought we might be trespassing but no, this place is an actual museum open to the public. Check out these photos of the Circle Museum.

This sculpture park and exhibition space is decorated with small pieces, tall pieces and everything in-between. Sculptures made with nuts, bolts, fenders, steel rods and more. Check this out.

Circle Museum Hillsdale, New York

