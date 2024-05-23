This Town Is Only 5 Years Old? Here Is New York’s Newest Town

Albany, New York is one of the oldest cities in America. As a matter of fact Albany is the second oldest chartered city in America, dating back to 1609. In the 415 years that followed you would think New York was done adding new towns but that's not the case.

New York State added a town just over 5 years ago. Where did we find room for another town? Where is this town? This is the Newest Town in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

In 1788 New York became the Nation's 11th state. New York built the first steamboat in 1807 and Lake Placid hosted the Winter Olympics twice (1932 and 1980) just to name a few historical events. New York State is rich in history but a new town? Just 5 years old? Yes!

The town of Palm Tree, NY was officially created on January 1, 2019 and has a total area of 1.5 square miles and some of that, Forest Road Lake, is water. As small as it is, the 2023 Census estimates a population of more than 41,000 residents.

518 news, Palm Tree New York, New York's newest town Google loading...

Once part of Monroe, NY, the town of Palm Tree, NY is in Orange County and is now part of the Village of Kiryas Joel. Palm Tree is New York's first new town in nearly 40 years.

According to a United States Census, 91% of Palm Tree residents speak Yiddish, 6% speak English and 2% speak Hebrew. Of those that speak English most indicate they speak English "not well" or "not at all".

New York Towns That Share the Same Name Is New York State so big that there is room for 2 towns with the same name? Yes! Did the settlers of the Empire State forget they already named one town Rochester before naming the second one...Rochester? Whatever the reasons are, here are a few New York towns that share the same name. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

New York Home To 9 Of The Most Charming River Towns In America We all know we are "River Rats" at heart here in New York State. When it comes to charming river towns, New York is home to the top ones in America. World Atlas published an article " 9 Most Charming River Towns In Upstate New York To Visit In 2024 ." Here's who they highlighted: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler