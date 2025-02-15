This New York Manor Once Investigated By Ghost Hunters TV Show, Is It Haunted?

Have you ever watched one of those ghost shows? You know, the ones where a crew of paranormal experts enter a home, business or property to determine whether it's spooky encounters are real or imagined?

There is a 10,000 square foot manor here in New York where priests and nuns once lived and, some say, they never left. Is this former Catholic rectory haunted by a skeleton-faced lady and other spirits? The stories of encounters were strong enough to have the television show Ghost Hunters came to the Empire State to investigate.

Get our free mobile app

Ghost Hunters, available to stream on Discovery+, features renowned paranormal investigators Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti. This team was called to Ogdensburg, New York to see if the building currently known as, Clair House "A Haunted Bed & Breakfast" truly is haunted.

Nearly 140 years ago the Claire House structure was built and used as a place for priests to live. Over time the building was also used as a convent. orphanage and even a private home. Today Claire House employees and guests report encounters with the ghost of Bishop Conroy, a laughing mystery ghost and others.

YouTube.com- The Cultural Historian: Dr RGST YouTube.com-

The Cultural Historian: Dr RGST loading...

Ghostly encounters at Claire House range from footsteps clacking up and down the halls at night to rattling door knobs and visions of a young girl. Are these real or imagined encounters?

Watch this clip from Season 15, episode 15 of Ghost Hunters, the “Diocese of the Dead”. This is some of what the team discovered that night at Clair House.

Abandoned Willard State Hospital Hospital for the Chronically Insane in Ovid, NY. Why are there unmarked graves on the property and why were there over 400 suitcases left behind once the hospital closed? Let's find out. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Abandoned Home In Secret New York Location WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Gallery Credit: Karolyi