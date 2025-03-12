This Is One Of New York’s Oldest Taverns And It’s Also Haunted

If you're going to spend St. Patrick's Day in an Irish pub you may has well do so in one of New York's oldest and most haunted locations.

For many New Yorkers there are two types of places you want to be as authentic as possible. Italian restaurants need to look like they're straight our of a mob movie and Irish pubs need to feel like a brawl could break out at any moment. Lucky for us we happen to have a a great selection on both fronts, but this Irish pub may be one of the coolest locations in the entire state.

I am talking about the Landmark Tavern in New York City. This bar has been around since 1868 and was a known meeting place for the "Westies." You may recognize that name because of their reputation. This Irish gang was known to work right along side the Italian mafia for years. Apparently this was where they would go when they got thirsty.

Not only is this place historic and tied to organize crime, which always adds a level of cool to a haunt, but it is haunted by three notorious ghosts. Instagram user Historicpubcrawlsusa did the above video and detailed who the three ghost are that you may encounter when entering this establishment.

The first ghost is the spirit of George Raft, the Hollywood bruiser who grew up nearby; the second is that of a Confederate Civil War veteran who, after begin stabbed, died in a bathtub that remains on the second floor; finally, the third ghost is that of a young Irish girl who was said to have died of cholera after immigrating to escape the potato famine.

We are all for both history, delicious food, and an ice cold beer. Also the fact that you could run into a ghost is also pretty cool.