This Dating App Is Connecting New York Music Lovers

If musical taste is an important thing for you in the dating world there's an app that matches you based on that. Your musical love connection awaits!

When you are out on a first date one topic that will generally pop up is "what kind of music do you like?" This could be a make or break situation for many people, especially if that person mentions and genre or artist that you can't stand. Lucky for many music lovers there's now a dating app that will connect you with people with similar taste to you.

The app is called Vinylly. It has been gaining popularity among singles for the last couple of years and has spread beyond the United States over the the United Kingdom.

Music is something that we can all bond over. It can help connect people on a much deeper level and create lasting memories. Vinylly is a way to meet potential romance or even just a concert buddy so you don't have to go solo.

According to their website:

Music is a story, a passion, an expression of what moves us, and our choices reveal more about us than any hastily written bio ever could.

Your perfect musical match could be waiting for you out there and you might not even know it. Maybe you'll find that person who is just as into BTO of ELO as you are. Maybe they just like initials. Either way, that's a person you wouldn't know existed without you trying it out.