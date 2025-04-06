This incredible look back through time will show you spots around New York that are virtually unrecognizable today.

Taking a walk down memory lane can sometimes make a world of difference. Sometimes it can show you just how much we've changed over the course of 100 years. To many of us time can stand still feeling unchanged until we see a photo of a video.

Those of us from the Capital Region who venture to New York City frequently might not notice some of the changes all the time, if you were to travel back 100 years you would see some incredible views that you can't get anymore.

YouTube user Unhinged Past out together an amazing video that goes through photos of historic landmarks all around New York City that shows you the major changes that the "Big Apple" has gone through over the years.

100 Years Of Progress

It is amazing watching this video and seeing just how different things were 100 years ago in New York City. While some of it remains the same, the rest is vastly different. A time traveler would not be able to fathom where he was.

Seeing how different Times Square looked in 1941 to 2024 is incredible. To be able to go back and capture those moments is something we could never do. It's really amazing that we have the technology to be able to restore these photos to see those exact moments in time stand out.

Read More: This Restaurant Was King Of New York Rest Stops For 30 Years

If you took a look back at the Capital Region 100 years ago there is so much that has changed. As a matter of fact if you just looked at Western Avenue in Guilderland 40 years ago you'd never guess how much of it was not yet developed.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV's Most Famous Anchors & Reporters From Sue Simmons and Roz Abrams to Ernie Anastos and Jim Rosenfield, New York City's media landscape has been shaped by some of the most iconic anchors (and reporters) ever. But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST