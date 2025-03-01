These Are The Top 10 Most Popular Grocery Stores In New York State

Earlier this year the global public opinion and data company YouGov ranked the Most Popular Grocery Stores In America. Take a look at the Top 10 Most Popular Grocery Stores In New York to see if your favorite made the list.

The most popular grocery store chain in America has over 600 locations in New York State but is it even a grocery store? It is very likely that you have shopped there several times in your life but you might not have thought of it as a grocery store.

YouGov arrived at their list of most popular grocery stores in America by determining the percentage of people that have a positive opinion of the grocery store. The New York results listed below are based on all adults but you can also see these specific results:

Kroger is the most popular grocery store for American women

Trader Joe's is the most popular grocery store for American men

Wild Oats ranked 20th most popular grocery store for American Millennials

Central Market ranked 20th most popular grocery store for American Generation X

Wegmans ranked 20th most popular grocery store for American Baby Boomers

518 News, Most Popular Grocery Stores In New York, 7-Eleven

Scroll through the Top 10 Most Popular Grocery Stores In New York and decide for yourself, is #1 even really a grocery store? According to Merriam Webster dictionary, a grocery store is "a store that sells food and household supplies".

