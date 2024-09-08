These Are Some of the Best Places to See Moose in New York

Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.

I did some digging and found some of the most likely places for you to see a moose in the wilds of New York. Let's get ready to explore with some of the best spots to spot a moose in New York State.

Before I reveal the best locations to see moose in New York take a look at this chance encounter. This guy was just trotting down the street in Middle Grove, near Saratoga. Check out this video.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) there are between 500 and 1000 moose in our state, which sounds like a decent number. When you consider that we have nearly 40 million acres of land that makes an encounter like this one in Warren County even more rare.

Let's increase your odds of spotting a moose. The first thing you should know is that, if you are lucky enough to spot one, stay away from it. Let the moose do his thing and watch from a distance. Stay calm and don't run away.

According to the New York State DEC, the majority of moose sightings have occurred in the Adirondacks. Adirondacks.com reports that there are approximately 400 moose roaming the woods in that region.

Adirondacks.com goes on to say that Vermontville, NY along Route 3 and Meacham Lake along Route 30 are 2 of the best places to find moose. Click HERE to see more great locations to explore.

