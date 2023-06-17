These 5 New York State Doughnut Shops Ranked Best In the Nation!

Doughnuts! Or is it donuts? The original spelling for this delicious treat is doughnut but, somewhere along the way it was shortened to donut and now either is acceptable. More important that the spelling in the doughnut itself. Which shops make your favorites?

Even a bad doughnut is good but, whichever type of doughnut you prefer, you really want it to be made well. These are the 2023 Top 5 Doughnut Shops in New York State, according to Yelp.

Yelp did an extensive search of doughnut shops in the United States and Canada, based on the volume of Yelp ratings and reviews from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

#5 - Croffle House - Flushing, NY

"Croffle House is a place you definitely NEED to make a trip to try!" - Janet K. on Yelp

#4 - Angelina Bakery - New York, NY

"This bakery is five stars for me. The staff is excellent and the goods are very fresh." - Sharon B. on Yelp

#3 - Glazed Over Donuts - Beacon, NY

"My friend got lemon glaze, coconut & raspberry drizzle and loved hers as well. The lemon glaze was so zesty & tart!" - Michelle K. on Yelp

#2 - Paula's Donuts - Tonawanda, NY

"There are no words that really can describe these donuts unless you see them in person." - Joe S. on Yelp

#1 - Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop - Brooklyn, NY

"My favorite since I was a young kid living in Brooklyn is the chocolate sprinkles with creamy in the middle." - Sabrina L. on Yelp

The shop can be seen in the movie Spider man - No Way Home.

