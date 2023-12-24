These 3 New York Cities Are Among Snowiest In America, Here’s the Top 10

Now that Winter is officially here, what will the season bring to New York State? This predictive forecast suggests that it will be a harsh and snowy Winter. One thing we can count on is that, the snow is coming. We accept it, embrace it and many people love getting tons of snow to play in.

When it comes to the amount of snow we receive each year, New York ranks among the Top 10 Snowiest States and there are three cities in particular that land in the Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America.

Before we get to the Top 10 Snowiest Cities, let's take a look at how the Empire State ranks vs. the rest of the Nation's snowiest states. According to Wise Voter, New Hampshire is #1 for snow with an average of 174 inches of snow each year. Here are some of the other Top 10:

#2 - Maine with 92 inches

#3 - Vermont with 80 inches

#4 - Alaska with 79 inches

#5 - Wyoming with 77 inches

#6 - Michigan with 70 inches

#7 - New York with 61 inches

Redfin reports that New York State has 3 of the snowiest cities in the Country, including the #1 spot. If you guessed Buffalo, Lake Placid or maybe Old Forge would be the snowiest, you will be surprised.

