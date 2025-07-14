These 25 License Plates Have Been Banned By New York State

When it's time to register your vehicle in New York State you have several options with the license plate that you choose. There is the standard issue plate with a pre-determined letter and number combination, picture plates and vanity plates to name a few.

If you are a vanity plate kind of driver the process of obtaining your plate is a pretty simple 4 step process. Start at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles site but BEWARE, you might not get the plate you desire. Here are 25 license plates that have been banned in New York.

Get our free mobile app

According to the New York DMV site personalized plates are standard series plates that have a combination of numbers and letters that you select. These unique plates come at at cost of $60 upfront and $31.25 each year that you keep it. For motorcycles it's a $30 initial cost and $18.75 annually.

The catch is that you can't just have any plate message that you want. The State of New York will review your request and may or may not approve your display. Plate requests could be rejected due to obscenity, copyright infringement or any number of reasons.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Copyright infringement? Huge Buffalo Bills fan? Mad at the mailman? Not exactly sure why "BILZZZZZ" was rejected but it was. As a matter of fact nearly 2000 requests are rejected each year by the State of New York. Here are 25 more that have been turned down.

Banned New York License Plates These personalized plates were once rejected by New York State. Some of these plates are NSFW. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

New York License Plates by Birth Year What was the New York State license plate design on the year you were born? Check out 1950-present day below Gallery Credit: Jonah