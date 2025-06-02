These 2 Upstate New York Locations Rank Among the Cheapest Family Vacation Destinations In America in 2025

Much of New York State has been subjected to a very cold, snowy and sometimes icy winter season and we still have another month to go. These are the times to start thinking about a family vacation.

Even if finances are tight your family can still enjoy a fantastic vacation in 2025 and you might not have to go far from home. Did you know that 2 of the cheapest family vacations in America are right here in New York?

U.S. News and World Report recently ranked the Top 19 Cheapest Family Vacations for Americans in 2025. We are talking about National parks, beaches, historic locations and more. Before we reveal the 2 New York locations on the list here are some others from around the United States;

518 News, Cheapest Family Vacations in America, Niagara Falls New York Photo by Kalen Emsley on Unsplash loading...

#9 - NIAGARA FALLS - Coming in at #9 overall but the #1 cheapest vacation destination in New York is Niagara Falls. Top suggestions include the Maid of the Mist boat tour, hiking at Niagara Falls State Park and see the Niagara Whirlpool.

Adirondacks, Lake Placid Photo by Susan Jones on Unsplash loading...

#12 - ADIRONDACKS - Coming in at #12 overall and #2 in New York, the Adirondacks has so much to offer vacationing families. Start at Lake George and head north to Olympic Complex in Lake Placid. Camping, hiking, water parks and more!

For a look at the Top 19 Cheapest Family Vacations in 2025 visit U.S. News and World Report.

