These 2 Upstate New York Drive-In Movie Theatres Are For Sale, Want To Buy Them?

There are certain signs of spring in New York State that you can count on. Soon we will see Crocus popping their heads out of the ground, the ice cream shops in the area will begin to open followed by the "coming soon" signs at our local drive-in theatres.

How would you like to own your very own drive-in movie theatre? There are a couple of them for sale in New York State and this could be your chance to keep the nostalgia alive in the Empire State.

Less than 2 years ago the Unadilla Drive-In Theatre in Unadilla, New York was sold and is able to continue showing the latest releases 68 years after it first opened in 1956. Don't miss your chance to purchase one of the few currently available for sale.

Sunset Drive-In - Middleport, NY - Asking price is $1.5 million. Here's some of what you will get;

3 screens

Accommodates 750 vehicles

FM Radio access to 103.7, 104.9 and 105.5

Hi-Way Drive-In - Coxsackie, NY - Asking price is $975,000. Here is some of what you would get;

4 screens

Accommodates 600 vehicles

FM Radio access to 88.5, 89.9, 95.1 and 104.1

The Hi-Way Drive-In has been in continuous operation since the 1950's and, according to DriveInMovie.com, has grown from a 1 screen theatre to 4 screens. Even the original screen is now 75' wide. The Hi-Way is the 2nd largest drive-in theatre in New York State.

