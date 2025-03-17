These 2 Popular Coffee Creamers Sold In New York Have Been Recalled Due To Spoilage and Illness
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced a recall of two popular coffee creamers. These creamers are being pulled off the shelves in 31 states, including New York, due to complaints of "spoilage and illness with the use of the products".
According to Cafely, 65% of Americans consume coffee every day. As a matter of fact more Americans drink coffee than water. If you add creamers to your java you will want to check the descriptions below to see if it's one of the ones you currently use.
These 2 coffee creamers have a 'recall initiation date' of February 21, 2025. The FDA marked March 12, 2025 as the Center Classification Date. This means the date that FDA classified the recalled products as Class I, II, or III.
These recalled products are a Class II recall. Find Law reports that a Class II recall involves products that can cause severe injury or temporary illness. Here's what to look for.
Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll International Delight - Recall Number - F-0625-2025
- Coffee Creamer
- 32 FL Oz (1 QT)
- Best by July 3, 2025
Hazelnut International Delight - Recall Number - F-0626-2025
- Coffee Creamer
- 32 FL Oz (1 QT)
- Best by July 2, 202
These 2 specific creamers have been recalled from New York State as well as 30 other states around the nation. Here are a few:
- Connecticut
- Michigan
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
