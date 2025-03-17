These 2 Popular Coffee Creamers Sold In New York Have Been Recalled Due To Spoilage and Illness

These 2 Popular Coffee Creamers Sold In New York Have Been Recalled Due To Spoilage and Illness

Photo by Taylor Franz on Unsplash

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced a recall of two popular coffee creamers. These creamers are being pulled off the shelves in 31 states, including New York, due to complaints of "spoilage and illness with the use of the products".

According to Cafely, 65% of Americans consume coffee every day. As a matter of fact more Americans drink coffee than water. If you add creamers to your java you will want to check the descriptions below to see if it's one of the ones you currently use.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

These 2 coffee creamers have a 'recall initiation date' of February 21, 2025. The FDA marked March 12, 2025 as the Center Classification Date. This means the date that FDA classified the recalled products as Class I, II, or III.

These recalled products are a Class II recall. Find Law reports that a Class II recall involves products that can cause severe injury or temporary illness. Here's what to look for.

International Delight
loading...

Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll International Delight - Recall Number - F-0625-2025

  • Coffee Creamer
  • 32 FL Oz (1 QT)
  • Best by July 3, 2025
International Delight
loading...

Hazelnut International Delight - Recall Number - F-0626-2025

  • Coffee Creamer
  • 32 FL Oz (1 QT)
  • Best by July 2, 202

These 2 specific creamers have been recalled from New York State as well as 30 other states around the nation. Here are a few:

  • Connecticut
  • Michigan
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • Pennsylvania

America's Worst Coffee Chains Have Locations All Over New York

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands

See The Capital Region's 5 Best Coffee Shops [RANKED]

It's a must-have staple in any morning routine: a hot cup of joe to kickstart the day. When it comes to a great cup of coffee, there are MANY great options here in the Capital Region for your morning jolt of caffeine. But which local coffee stops are the cream of the crop? The sweetest of the bunch? We opened this one up to a vote with you and our audience on Facebook. Here are the top 5 fan-voted coffee shops in the Capital Region!

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News, This And That

More From 96.9 WOUR