These 10 Upstate New York Airbnb&#8217;s Have Perfect Pools to Keep You Cool

These 10 Upstate New York Airbnb’s Have Perfect Pools to Keep You Cool

Airbnb

Two weeks into the summer of 2023 and it's fair to say this is one sticky, hot and humid season so far. This is what we dream of when it's below freezing, so let's embrace this. We just need to find ways to keep cool and have fun doing it.

Here are 10 Upstate New York Airbnb's that feature a pool to stay cool this summer.

Get our free mobile app

Woodstock, NY - 1869 Mountainview Barn House - Also features sauna, jacuzzi and gym - $828/night.

Airbnb
loading...

The barn house was a great combination of relaxing and exciting! It's beautiful and interesting inside, and the back deck is perfect with the pool, hot tub and sauna. - Caroline on Airbnb

Airbnb
loading...

New City, NY - Luxury home with extra large pool, movie theatre, basketball court, gym, game room and more - $1,610/night.

Airbnb
loading...

The home & property are beautiful! We loved the pool, hot tub & outdoor cabana & bar. - Melissa on Airbnb

Airbnb
loading...

Claverack-Red Mills, NY - Brookbound Estate featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a pool! $1,500/night.

Airbnb
loading...

When one living room isn't enough, this home has 2!

Airbnb
loading...

Tannersville, NY - Your own lodge featuring a pool and 13 bedrooms! $2,666/night.

Airbnb
loading...

Wonderful location, Accommodations and facilities for our family to celebrate a 50th wedding anniversary. - Edward on Airbnb

Airbnb
loading...

Woodstock, NY - Rent your own private spa with an indoor pool. $600/night

Airbnb
loading...

10/10 would def stay again! Walking distance to everything and the pool area was so nice! - Kelly on Airbnb

Airbnb
loading...

Newburgh, NY - Swim in the pool with a river view. - $1,450/night

Airbnb
loading...

Amazing house! With the amazing view. Loved every minute of it! - Svitlana on Airbnb

Airbnb
loading...

Otisville, NY - Mountain views and a pool! - $497/night

Airbnb
loading...

The best place, everything was perfect, better than I expected!!!! - Sandra on Airbnb

Airbnb
loading...

Livingston, NY - Uzma Manor in the Catskills with pool and a private lake. $392/night

Airbnb
loading...

Such a sweet, quiet, beautiful place for our family to gather. We had an wonderful time, definitely recommend the spot! - Celina on Airbnb

Airbnb
loading...

Pine Bush, NY - Cottage in the country with a pool! $640/night

Airbnb
loading...

Enjoyed our stay in this beautiful home in a beautiful area! - Samantha on Airbnb

Airbnb
loading...

Fishkill, NY - Hudson Valley retreat with a pool, playground and gym. $925/night

Airbnb
loading...

What a fantastic stay! We really enjoyed ourselves. Check in was easy. The location is beautiful. - Maia on Airbnb

Airbnb
loading...

The House with a Violin Shaped Pool

Bedford Corners, New York

Inside Liam Neeson's 34,000 sq. ft., 200-Year-Old Sprawling Upstate Mansion

Filed Under: 518 News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR