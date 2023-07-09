These 10 Upstate New York Airbnb’s Have Perfect Pools to Keep You Cool
Two weeks into the summer of 2023 and it's fair to say this is one sticky, hot and humid season so far. This is what we dream of when it's below freezing, so let's embrace this. We just need to find ways to keep cool and have fun doing it.
Here are 10 Upstate New York Airbnb's that feature a pool to stay cool this summer.
Woodstock, NY - 1869 Mountainview Barn House - Also features sauna, jacuzzi and gym - $828/night.
The barn house was a great combination of relaxing and exciting! It's beautiful and interesting inside, and the back deck is perfect with the pool, hot tub and sauna. - Caroline on Airbnb
New City, NY - Luxury home with extra large pool, movie theatre, basketball court, gym, game room and more - $1,610/night.
The home & property are beautiful! We loved the pool, hot tub & outdoor cabana & bar. - Melissa on Airbnb
Claverack-Red Mills, NY - Brookbound Estate featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a pool! $1,500/night.
When one living room isn't enough, this home has 2!
Tannersville, NY - Your own lodge featuring a pool and 13 bedrooms! $2,666/night.
Wonderful location, Accommodations and facilities for our family to celebrate a 50th wedding anniversary. - Edward on Airbnb
Woodstock, NY - Rent your own private spa with an indoor pool. $600/night
10/10 would def stay again! Walking distance to everything and the pool area was so nice! - Kelly on Airbnb
Newburgh, NY - Swim in the pool with a river view. - $1,450/night
Amazing house! With the amazing view. Loved every minute of it! - Svitlana on Airbnb
Otisville, NY - Mountain views and a pool! - $497/night
The best place, everything was perfect, better than I expected!!!! - Sandra on Airbnb
Livingston, NY - Uzma Manor in the Catskills with pool and a private lake. $392/night
Such a sweet, quiet, beautiful place for our family to gather. We had an wonderful time, definitely recommend the spot! - Celina on Airbnb
Pine Bush, NY - Cottage in the country with a pool! $640/night
Enjoyed our stay in this beautiful home in a beautiful area! - Samantha on Airbnb
Fishkill, NY - Hudson Valley retreat with a pool, playground and gym. $925/night
What a fantastic stay! We really enjoyed ourselves. Check in was easy. The location is beautiful. - Maia on Airbnb