The Weird and Whacky Superstitions Most New Yorkers Believe In

New York ranks as one of the most superstitious states in the entire country and we've got some pretty interesting beliefs.

Do you believe in the unbelievable? Do you toss salt over your shoulder and avoid walking under ladders? Maybe today you should since it is Friday the 13th, unless you happen to be one of those people who doesn't believe in all that bad luck stuff.

Chance are that if you're in New York there are some wild superstitions that you do believe. In fact, New York is one of the more superstitious places in the whole United States, according to this report.

In fact, Friday the 13th is one of the biggest bad luck superstitions that New Yorkers believe in.

New York is the third most superstitious stat. They found that information by looking at the search history of 23,000 New Yorkers who looked up info on bad and good luck. Number two would be Oregon and numbers one is Illinois. That surprises me given the spooky vibes of places like New Orleans and all around New England. The first New England state on the list is Rhode Island and they're at number 12.

What are some other common superstitions that New York believes in? Reddit had a few, and some of them were specific to NYC.

Never get into an empty train/subway car. It's empty for a reason

Using a white lighter is bad luck

For Jets fans - The curse of Namath's guarantee

If you remove all snow brushes from your car it will snow and it will be your fault

That there are magic crystals under NYC that secretly power the city

Whether you actually believe in these or not is a non-factor. Belief is everything and if you truly do believe it will cause bad luck it will happen. So just try to stay positive.