If you've gotten coffee at any of these places you're supposedly drinking some of the worst coffee around.

Coffee is something that many of us need each and every day in order to begin. Many of us also need it to get through the later parts of the day, and let's be honest, it just taste good. There is something relaxing about brewing a nice cup of coffee and enjoying that first sip.

While many elect to brew their own coffee at home there are still plenty of people who opt to get coffee out. Whether that's on the way to work or during a break Americans are buying a lot of coffee. 400 million cups, to be exact. That's according to this study from TCMA.

Around the Capital Region we have a lot of great local places to grab some coffee. Uncommon Grounds, the Daily Grind, Professor Javas and so many other great local spots. Let's also not forget about Stewart's. That is my go-to if I need coffee when I am out. However in a pinch I've stopped at many of the alleged 7 worst coffee places in the country.

On that list are many spots that are featured all over New York. I was actually shocked at the 7th entry on this list. It's Taco Bell. I had no idea they were even offering coffee. Also, Seattle's Best made this list, and I've never had an issue with the coffee I brew from them at home.

Top Three Worst Coffee Chains

When it comes to the top three, you have 100% gotten coffee at least once from one of these spots.

Starbucks Holiday Cup Causes Online Controversy Getty Images loading...

Starbucks came in at number three, and I don't think that's justified. Starbucks makes a good cup of coffee. It's just strong, and sometimes that's not for everyone.

Burger King In Talks To Acquire Canadian Chain Tim Horton's Getty Images loading...

I'll be honest, I've never experienced Tim Horton's but I know it's all the rage out in Western New York as you get closer to Canada. Apparently, "their coffee leaves their customers mostly disappointed as most of them claim it doesn’t taste like a real coffee." That's according to the study. Maybe that's just how Canada does it. It checks in at number two.

McDonald's To Alter Dollar Menu With Higher Priced Items Getty Images loading...

Number one is McDonald's. Other than their coffee scorching my mouth a time or two I think it taste perfectly fine? The McCafe coffee you can buy to brew at home is also really good.