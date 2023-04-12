The Syracuse ‘Know Before you Go’ Guide for Red Hot Chili Peppers; Ready?

Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to play the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Friday April 14th. Before you take the ride to the venue there are several things you will need to know, before you go.

With a venue capacity of approximately 49,000, there will be a lot of fans arriving in Central New York at about the same time. Consider this your 'everything you need to know' guide for the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert.

Tickets are available HERE for Red Hot Chili Peppers with special guests The Strokes at the JMA Wireless Dome, 900 Irving Avenue, in Syracuse. It is strongly encouraged to arrive early and avoid delays.

Parking lots open at 4:30pm, however, all lots closest to the dome have been sold out in advance. Here are your best options;

$35 parking will be available on East Adams Street and Marshall Street

$25 paid parking will be available on Jamesville Avenue

Free shuttle transportation may be available.

All parking lots will accept major credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments

Cash will NOT be accepted

ADA parking will be available in the Skytop parking lot.

Gates to the JMA Wireless Dome open at 4:30pm. Once you have entered the dome, no re-entry will be permitted. Here are some of the items you will NOT be allowed to bring into the venue;

Audio Recording Devices

Weapons of any kind

Food & Beverages (excluding items needed for health/special reasons)

Alcohol of any Kind

Backpacks or large purses

Here are some JMA Wireless Dome policies and things to be aware of for the Red hot Chili Peppers concert;

Cash is NOT accepted at the box office, parking lots and food, beverage and merchandise stands. Major credit cards, debit cards and mobile payment are accepted.

There are no ATMs in the Stadium.

The Dome is a smoke and tobacco-free building, including electronic cigarettes. This policy includes all indoor & outdoor areas and parking lots.

Clear Bag Policy - one clear bag and one small clutch or purse is allowed. Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags to their vehicle prior to stadium entry.

For more information regarding the JMA Wireless Dome click HERE.

