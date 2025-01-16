New York has a rich history with organized crime and some of the mob's most legendary figures are buried in this New York cemetery.

When you think of the Mafia New York is probably one of the first places that comes to mind. New York City, for years, has been the center of organized crime and the infamous Five Families were all based out of there.

Yes the Mafia also has ties to many other places like Chicago, Atlantic City, and Las Vegas, but New York is the most well known.

For years the five families ran their operation from the Empire state. Those families are of course, the Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese, and Lucchese families. We know that to this day many of them are still operating, but just not at the same level as when organized crime really took shape during the 1920s and 30s.

Being part of organized crime means that you are also walking a very close path with death and when some of these infamous mobsters needed a final resting place they found that in Queens, NY at St. John's Cemetery.

The list of former Mafia member buried in this cemetery is vast and it includes:

Paul Vario

Lucky Luciano

Jon Gotti

Carlo Gambino

Joe Colombo

"Sonny" Franzese

Roy DeMeo

The list goes on, and you can see the full details on everyone buried in St. John's here.

I have always had a fascination with the mob and its history. Being Italian and also from New York you can't help but wonder if someone in your family, maybe not even that long ago, could have had some sort of ties to the Mafia. Even if they did, they probably wouldn't tell you because of the "omerta" or code of silence.

St. John's is officially on my bucket list of places to visit to see some of these historic graves of some of New York's most notorious criminals.