The Most Expensive Fast Food Chain Has Over 200 Locations in New York

Times are tough and cheap fast food is hard to come by, but one franchise is costing consumers more than the other ones.

We have a lot of options when it comes to fast food here in the United States. Making sure to choose wisely has never been more important, especially when so many of us are having to go deeper into our packets to afford the essentials.

McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, there are a number of places that you can go to get your fix of burgers, fries, chicken, and milkshakes (if the machine isn't broken at McDonald's) so which is your choice? Obviously while taste is very important so is the cost and the most expensive place to get your fast food right now is Wendy's.

Wendy's Fast Food Restaurant Getty Images loading...

Wendy's was named the most expensive way back in 2023, but things have not gotten easier for them. Surge pricing and already high prices compared to other fast food places has left customers leaving for greener, cheaper, pastures. Wendy's currently has 231 locations around New York.

Good news for many Wendy's fans, they have reintroduced their meal deal, but it is at a high cost. Originally 2 for $5, it is now 2 for $7. You can't say their not trying to compete with the cheaper Burger King and McDonald's of the world, but still seeing prices that are much higher.

Wendy's Fast Food Restaurant Getty Images loading...

Another very famous burger chain that's more of a higher end option was recently called the most overpriced burger chains. That honor belongs to Shake Shack, who beat out Five Guys for that title.

The cost of eating out is on the rise, no matter what the industry is. You have to choose the best possible option for you and your family. As always, it's best to enjoy these things in moderation.