Whether you've lived in the Capital Region your whole life or your simply just coming for a visit there are a lot of different places that locals will tell you that you need to visit.

New York's Capital Region is situated uniquely where you can explore so many different places from the Adirondacks and Catskills, to Downtown Saratoga and Troy's Waterfront. However I have to say that there is one place that is in the heart of the Capital Region and everyone would recommend you make sure to see.

Thatcher State Park

Growing up in the Helderberg Mountains I spent a decent amount of time at Thatcher Park as a kid. Their pool was the biggest one that I had seen at that time and I still have nightmares about the high dive that I never went on and you could still not even double dog dare me to try out.

Location

830 Thacher Park Road

Voorheesville, NY 12186

Park History

The park was created in 1914 and is home to the Indian Ladder trail. That dates back 400 years prior to the State Park being created as the Mohawk Iroquois people used it as a trading post. It was simply known as the Indian ladder at that time. From their website:

John Boyd Thacher State Park is situated along the Helderberg Escarpment, one of the richest fossil-bearing formations in the world. Even as it safeguards six miles of limestone cliff-face, rock-strewn slopes, woodland and open fields, the park provides a marvelous panorama of the Hudson-Mohawk Valleys and the Adirondack and Green Mountains.

In all the park is home to a dozen different trails for you to explore. It is important to note that the trails being open are depending on weather conditions and the season. Keep that in mind when planning your trip.

Just be sure that you get the chance to view this beautiful gem in the Capital Region at least once. You'll be amazing the first time and every single time after that.