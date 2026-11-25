Leave it to mother nature to ruin a good time. The week after we saw temperatures in the 60s around much of New York this Thanksgiving is going to be cold and wet. While Upstate will see some rain and windy conditions, it will be much worse in the New York City area, where this weather could affect the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Read More: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026, Capital Region Guide

Currently a high wind warning

Right now the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of downstate New York, and that of course includes the parade route in New York City.

Here is the updated briefing on the storm that is expected to impact the area late tonight into Thanksgiving. Strong to damaging winds, widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall, and widespread minor to moderate with locally major coastal flooding is forecast.

While I hope that things go as planned, it really looks like it is going to be a different looking parade for 2026.

Currently Kalshi has the odds at 85% that the parade will happen normally, and 15% that it will be postponed or cancelled. Of course it is ever changing with the weather. Yesterday around 7:30pm there was a close to 40% chance that it would be cancelled.

What would cause the parade to have to ground all the balloons?

In reality the parade won't be cancelled, but if the winds reach 23 mph with gusts of 32 mph it will force them to ground all the balloon to avoid people being injured. The only time they've had to ground the balloons in the parade's 100 years was in 1971, according to Today