The holidays are coming up very fast, with Thanksgiving being this week. That means that many of us are getting ready to see family, possibly some that we only see once a year. It's the time of year where we all catch up on what everyone else is doing. We also tend to talk about big events happening around the world. Some of those topics may not be the best to bring up and could even trigger an argument.

We asked you guys what topics should be off limits at Thanksgiving and some of the answers we got were expected, and some were just clever enough to make us laugh. Thank you for that.

What was the number one answer?

We got responses from both Facebook and our app and the unanimous decision is pretty much politics. No one wants to discuss politics because it is a topic that will cause chaos. I've seen it happen first hand, and given how divided it is, that answer is not shocking.

Other answers that were common were causes of arguments at the dinner table were:

Personal life

Money

Diet

Religion

Personally for me I want to stay away from anything that could cause division. I think that debate is good, and conversation is always welcomed but when it starts getting ugly is when I need to bow out. You can find me somewhere talking about music or movies, but I don't want to hear why you think what I like isn't good. Especially if it starts with "I don't mean any disrespect" because starting it off that way immediately means you're going to be disrespectful.

Sit back, enjoy the food, the football, the parades, and the time with loved ones. Hold on the arguments.