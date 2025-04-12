Albany’s Wolf Road Home To Two Of The Best Dining Experiences in America

Two big restaurants have been called the best casual dining experience in the entire United States. We're lucky to have both of them in the Capital Region.

When it comes to restaurants there are no shortage of options in the Capital Region. No matter which city you happen to be in you have your choice in style of dining across the board.

One of the busiest areas for dining in the Albany area would be the Wolf Road area in Colonie, NY. For years there have been consistent restaurants up and down that busy stretch of road and new ones continue to come in.

A little over 10 years ago a very popular restaurant moved in and was jam packed with customers the minute it opened. I am talking about Texas Roadhouse.

New Best Dining Experience

In what I can only describe as massive upset, Texas Roadhouse has taken down the giant that was Olive Garden. Apparently the delicious rolls were the better performer than the unlimited salad and breadsticks.

According to this report, Texas Roadhouse say a 14% increase in sales in 2024. They're also one of the 500 largest restaurant chains in the country and brought in $5.5 billion in sales.

For 7 years Olive Garden was at the top. Wolf Road is home to both of these restaurants and you can take your pick of time of day, but chances are no matter when you go you'll have to wait. While I can appreciate people going to Olive Garden, I'll never understand the hype surrounding it when we have so many amazing local Italian eateries in the Capital Region.

The next time you pull up to Texas Roadhouse just know that you are eating at the champs. Enjoy those buttery rolls. If you land at Olive Garden, 7 years at the top is pretty great. Still a winner in our eyes.