Take A Look Inside This Empty Upstate New York Ghost Mall

The future of New York State shopping malls is yet to be seen. Some of these indoor retail centers continue to thrive as we begin 2025 while others are struggling to retain tenants and keep the doors open for business.

There is one New York mall that had been surviving for more than 60 years until one day when it wasn't. Scroll through the pictures below to see this abandoned 900,000 square foot building that has become New York's 'ghost mall'.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The now empty, Boulevard Mall in Amherst, NY opened to the public in 1962 as the first indoor shopping center in the greater Buffalo area. Over the years this mall was home to brands such as the Disney Store and even had an ice skating rink.

518 News, Boulevard Mall, Amherst New York, New York ghost mall, Buffalo

In April of 2024, according to WIBV News 4, tenants were given 30 days to close and move out of the mall. The plan is to redevelop the property but what that means exactly remains unclear.

The town of Amherst is using eminent domain to take ownership of the property with plans to create space for residential and office use. In the meantime this building, once filled with the hustle of customers, eerily sits as if time stopped.

Inside New York's Ghost Mall There is a mall in Amherst, New York that was once the place to go for indoor, year-round shopping in the Buffalo area. In 2025 the stores are gone and Boulevard Mall has become a ghost mall. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

