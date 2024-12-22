Suspect Arrested In Gruesome New York Subway Murder

Early Sunday morning police were called when it was reported that there was person on fire aboard the Subway. A suspect has now been arrested in connection to this horrible attack.

At around 7:30am on Sunday morning a person approached a female who was riding the Subway and intentionally set her on fire. According to the NYPD both the suspect and the now deceased woman were taking the F train to Brooklyn.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw and smelled smoke. When they found the victim they were fully engulfed in flames. Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the woman dead.

CNN reports that police believe that the suspect used a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing which caught fire immediately.

This is a gruesome crime but the NYPD was able to take a suspect into custody.

The police wen ton to say in regard to apprehending the suspect on Sunday evening,

Unbeknownst to the officers who responded, the suspect had stayed on the scene and was seated on a bench on the platform just outside the train car, and the body-worn cameras on the responding officers produced a very clear detailed look at the killer.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch also said that the suspect seemed "calm" when the officers approached him.

More concerning was that the victim appeared to be asleep on the train when she was attacked and was motionless when it took place. The suspect then left the train car and sat on a bench outside of it and watched her burn.

The victim has not been identified and the NYPD is investigating this as a homicide.