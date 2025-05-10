How many times have you heard someone say "I'm bored, there's nothing to do?" If you're a parent you have probably heard that uttered more times than you can count. If you've lived through being a teenager you have 100% said this. Hopefully you can still remember those days.

We're pretty lucky in the Capital Region to have a lot to keep us busy. Sometimes we forget and take some of those things for granted. Take Crossgates Mall for example. Yes we know that there is a Dave and Busters, and Apex Entertainment, the Funny Bone and 5 Wits. However there are a few other things inside of that mall that will keep you energized and even feeling like a kid again.

Read More: 5 Department Stores We Miss in the Capital Region

As a parent of young kids I am always looking for something fun to do. I don't always want to spend a ton of money, but sometimes a special treat is just what the doctor ordered. Plus, who can say no to a little fun? While I do agree that sometimes we are lacking in those activities around the Capital Region they are there.

Parents and kids alike are always looking for something new and different. Whether you have older kids or younger kids these spots around Crossgates are perfect for a rainy day, or even just to escape all the other weather we experience in Upstate New York.

A few of these options are a few I have never even seen before, which makes them incredibly unique to our area.