It's all fun and games until someone gets caught attempting sell those fun and game illegally. That is the harsh reality that one Gloversville man learned earlier this week after he was busted selling stolen Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

29-year-old Stashu Roberts was found with 105 stolen Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards that he was intending to sell them at a location in the town of Malta.

Currently Roberts is facing a few different charges

criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree

fostering the sale of stolen goods

I know that these things have value, but I didn't realize just how much value that had in 2026. Apparently the market for Pokemon cards is red hot and while some are worth nothing others can be worth millions of dollars. Which begs me to ask the question of - who on earth is spending that much money on a card with a little cartoon creature on it? I know baseball cards used to have some value as well, but at least those were real life humans.

Gotta Catch em All!

Was it worth it in the end for Roberts? No 100% not, but at least he didn't hurt anyone except for his chances of winning some major Pokemon card tournament. I don't know what power level I'd give the Saratoga County Sheriff's office here, but their attack got him for good.

Kids, if you're reading this crime doesn't pay. That goes for you adults, too. Just make sure your being honest and capturing your Pokemon in the respectable way by playing Pokemon Go and running around chasing invisible things. That's the only way to do it.