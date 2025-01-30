SPOTLIGHT: Five Restaurants In The Capital Region You Need To Check Out in 2025

We're all going to be hungry in 2025 and here are some great local restaurants you should be eating at in the New Year.2024 saw a lot of different restaurants opening up around the Capital Region. While some of them may have been new in 2024, some of them also went undiscovered upon opening up in 2023.

As a native to Albany I love to get out there and support my favorite places. I also like to shine a light on some of the places around the area that I just recently discovered on my own.

We have a lot of options when it comes to good food in the Capital Region and plenty of chains to go to as well. I encourage you to break the habit and try something new and different while getting out there to support some amazing local restaurants in the process. I promise you that the chicken nuggets will be there when you get back.

Restaurants to Check Out

Five Capital Region Restaurants To Check Out in 2025 There are some great restaurants in the Capital Region that everyone should be out there supporting. Here are my five ones that I highly recommend.

I am super fortunate to live right around the corner from Restaurant 605, which opened their sister restaurant in 605 Smash in late 2024. They might make one of the most delicious smash burgers I have ever tasted, so don't sleep on them.

Ya Hala is another place not to skip out on, especially if you're a fan if a traditional chopped cheese style sandwich. While they opened in 2023, I only just discovered them in 2024 and I am glad that I did. I've also seen several people rave about them in the 518 Foodies group on Facebook.

No shortage on great tacos and margaritas at both Las Margaritas and The Tipsy Taco. Plus I am always looking for great Mexican style food. I am glad we have these spots to pick from.

The newest kid on the block is TN Restaurant & Cafe located right next to the recently re-opened Madison Theater. They're a part of the theater and giving dinner and a movie an upgrade with the incredible menu that they have.

I'm not saying to not support some of the chains out there, as they're all owned by local people, but step outside of your comfort zone and explore some of these amazing new places.