A red fox managed to board a ship in England and ended up in New York! Here is the story of how this furry friend is adapting to life at the Bronx Zoo.

Last summer my mom and I took a road trip from Florida back to New York. Along the way we stopped in Virginia, and saw some sights in Washington D.C. before settling back in to the Capital Region. When I was getting the bags out of the car I saw a Florida Reef Gecko. The fast moving lizard must have hitched a ride and is now residing at the car rental place on Central Avenue. Similar story with this red fox.

On Wednesday February 4th, according to the Associated Press, a 2-year-old red fox mysteriously snuck onto a cargo ship carrying automobiles from from Southampton, England, to New York. 14 days later the ship and the fox arrived at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

We may never know how this happened unless his friends rat him out. Maybe it is an intelligence thing. The red fox doe not rank in the top 10 of smartest animals. Ravens, gorillas, dolphins, and, no offense, dogs rank higher. This fox is currently under the care of the veterinary team at the Bronx Zoo.

The Bronx Zoo has more than 265 acres for you to explore and over 11,000 animals. Beginning Thursday April 2nd, the zoo will be open Monday-Friday 10a-5p and weekends from 10a-5:30p.

