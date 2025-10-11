New York woman feels snake slithering up her leg while she was driving!

A snake? Dude, forget about it and set the car on fire. I'd never drive it again. If I were driving along and I felt a snake sliding up my leg every driver within a country mile would need as many thoughts and prayers as the world could muster to avoid my freak out. What would you do?

On Tuesday September 23rd, a woman was driving along State Route 17 in Delaware County when she reportedly felt a snake slithering up her leg. Are you kidding me?! I have shrieked like a little girl because a bumble bee was in my car once. I was dodging it's stinger like I was being shot at.

Much credit to this woman pictured below, who, according to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) press release, quickly and safely pulled her vehicle over to the side of the road, exited the vehicle and called for help.

518 News, snake in car, Deleware County, Hancock, New York, NYSDEC dec.ny.gov loading...

Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) Doig and Osborne responded to the call in the town of Hancock, NY. The ECOs arrived at the location along with New York State Police Trooper Touw and began searching for the reptile.

Officer Osborne located the two-foot-long garter snake inside the vehicle, removed it, and relocated it off the roadway to the nearby tree line. Garter snakes are common throughout New York State and can be found in a variety of habitats including woodlands, marshes, backyards...and cars!

